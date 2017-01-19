Woman tied up during robbery in Warren

- Police are investigating after a woman was tied up during a home invasion early Thursday morning in Warren.

Warren police tell us two suspects came into the home on Falmouth Drive around 5 a.m. Falmouth Drive is located near 11 Mile and Hoover roads. The suspects tied up the woman while they stole several items.

Police say the victim was not seriously injured, and that she may have known the suspects.

Police have not yet given a description of the suspects.

