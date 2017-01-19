Pontiac man faces charges for hitting wife with hammer Local News Pontiac man faces charges for hitting wife with hammer A Pontiac man was arrested Thursday for assaulting his wife with a hammer and could face charges after a domestic dispute.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of E. Beverly in Pontiac.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says a 55-year-old man told deputies he had gotten into an argument with his 56-year-old wife.

Authorities found her upstairs, unresponsive. She had apparently been hit in the head with a hammer.

Deputies arrested her husband on the scene.

The wife was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Fox 2 spoke to a neighbor who lives across the street, who said she has seen the police at this house on more than on occasion.

"There have been domestic problems there," Elida Anderlie said. "I got off of work at 11:30 p.m. and I got home at 12 a.m. and there were about five police cars out here."

Anderlie says she's not entirely surprised based on what she has seen and heard in the past.

"There was a lot of throwing things, screaming, banging on the cars, stuff like that," she said.

The husband is locked up in the Oakland County Jail, awaiting formal charges.