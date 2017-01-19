Arrests made in connection to woman tied up, robbed in Warren home invasion Local News Arrests made in connection to woman tied up, robbed in Warren home invasion WEB UPDATE: Three people have been arrested in connection to a Warren home invasion of a 71-year-old woman Thursday



A routine traffic stop by police led to the discovery of receipts from Walmart this afternoon, police told FOX 2's Dave Spencer. This led to officers taking the three into custody.



Police are now trying to sort out which of the three were involved in the robbery or if all three are connected.

After the robbery the suspects went straight to Walmart to spend her money.

The two men were wanted for a home invasion in Warren, and then were caught on camera at the Walmart on 12 Mile and Van Dyke just minutes later.



Police say that the arrested suspects could be connected to multiple break-ins around the city but it is early in the investigation.

Police say the men entered the woman's house near 11 Mile and Hover roads on Falmouth Drive around 5 a.m.

"Someone just broke into my home, and tied me up and took all my belongings," you can hear her say on the 911 call.

She calmly told police how these two men used belts to tie her up and threatened her with a bat.

They mentioned her son by name, and said they would kill her cat if she didn’t give over her money, jewelry and credit cards. She did what they said.

"They came in with flashlights and put it in my face," she told police.

She says they were wearing masks and hoods.

Twenty minutes after the crime, police get word that a stolen card was used at a near-by Walmart. The thieves buying red bull, a lighter and get $20 cash back.

Fox 2 was there as police searched the home for evidence.

The victim tells police they came in through a side window and avoided her security system.



We were also there when the victim herself arrived home with a friend after the terrifying ordeal.

The victim, Diane, didn't have much to say to us. In fact, she was instructed not to do so but she did say she is not hurt.