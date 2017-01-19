Community talks racism, bullying ahead of presidential inauguration Local News Community talks racism, bullying ahead of presidential inauguration A few dozen educators, students, school leaders and city leaders stood together outside of Western High School the day before the presidential inauguration to express concerns about racism, bullying and deportation.

"Talk around building walls and sending our immigrant parents back to Mexico or wherever else they come from. We just don't think it's right," said Detroit Federation of Teachers President Ivy Bailey.

A few students shared their own personal stories.

"I'm an undocumented student, and I've never had fear. I've never been scared to be open about it and tell people. I feel like Western has really helped me get through that barrier, and not be scared to go to school in the future or care about what's going to happen," said Cynthia Gutierrez, a Western High School student.

The Detroit Federation of Teachers, or DTF, is presenting a resolution for sanctuary schools.

The goal of the resolution is make sure students feel safe, and not separate them from their families.

"There are students in my classes and in this building who have been forcibly separated from their parents. Come and talk to me about it. Well, it's out there ... It is a fact," said Terrence Butler, a Western High School student.

"I just think we don't want that whole negative connotation in our country," Bailey said. "We definitely don't want it here in Detroit."

The steps coming up will be presenting resolution to the school district for adoption, and then the school board at their next meeting in a few weeks.