Robbers target vacant Ferndale homes, neighbors unsuspecting Local News Robbers target vacant Ferndale homes, neighbors unsuspecting Thieves in Ferndale are targeting houses with "for sale" signs in the yard, making off with furnaces, refrigerators, and other major appliances.

Police believe they're posing as work crews to fool unsuspecting neighbors.

Christine Siroky has lived in Ferndale for 20 years.

"I love the neighborhood," she said.

But two recent home invasions of newly renovated houses -- one across the street last summer and one next door this week -- has her thinking twice.

"It seems like a common theme - exactly the same thing," she said. "They take the appliances, and then they leave."

Ferndale police say four vacant homes were stripped of appliances, hot water heaters and furnaces between Jan. 12 and 17.

Of the four home invasions, none of them were noticed or reported by neighbors.

This led police to believe in some of these cases that the thieves are disguised as contractors.

"Resident looks out, sees a truck at a neighbor's house that's been vacant for a few years. I think often times their initial times is oh great, excellent, someone's finally working on that house," said Sgt. Baron Brown of the Ferndale Police Department.

Police are asking that anyone who sees suspicious activity call police.

"We would like to be able to ride by and just stop and chat with the workers and make sure that they're supposed to be there," Brown said.

Police do not have descriptions of the suspects and are not sure if the robberies are connected, but they are on the lookout.