Cashier held up at Payless shoe store by robber in lumberjack hat Local News Cashier held up at Payless shoe store by robber in lumberjack hat

- A frightened Payless employee can be seen in surveillance photo emptying a cash register, at the command of a man wearing a black and red lumberjack hat. He can be seen with his hand in his coat, indicating he had a gun.

“He said something along the lines of ‘give me all the money,’ then he grabbed her by the arm and lead her over to the cash register,” said Sgt. Baron Brown, Ferndale Police Dept.

Ferndale police say the robbery happened around 8:30 Monday night at the location on 9 mile and Pinecrest Dr., as the employee was getting ready to close for the night.

“Just the fact that he grabbed her steps over the line in our eyes,”

Fox 2 spoke with the employee who went through the horrific experience. She said she's doing as well as she can. She is back to work, but did not want to go on camera.

People and business owners in the area are worried about it happening again.

“These crimes are often crimes of convenience and what looks like a good target at the moment,”

There isn't a good shot of the suspect's face, but police hope someone will recognize his unique hat. He was also wearing a tan jacket.

“We don't have a description of the car or really a description of him, other than a white male, medium build, about 5'8" in height.”

Call Ferndale police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP if you have any idea who the man is.