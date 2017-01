Three East China schools will be closed Friday due to a possible threat.

The district said that Marine City High School, Riverview East High School and Marine City Middle School will be closed Jan. 20 as a precautionary measure.

A threat was received at 5 p.m. Thursday. Police are investigating whether or not the threat was related to an earlier threat made by a student during the school day.

