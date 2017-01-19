Ferndale woman among those testifying about possible repeal of Affordable Care Act Local News Ferndale woman among those testifying about possible repeal of Affordable Care Act

Republicans are racing to repeal the Affordable Care Act - but without a replacement 18 million Americans will lose their insurance.



Now people who rely on President Barack Obama's health care plan are pleading their case on Capitol Hill - including a woman from Ferndale.

A day before Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president, Ann Serafin is speaking to a forum hosted by senators about how the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and changes to Medicaid and Medicare could affect millions of Americans.

Serafin, 66, from Ferndale, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 24 years ago.

"I'm currently on Gilenya with a co-pay of $38 a month," she said. "Without Medicare, or secondary insurance this one drug would cost about $75,000 a year.

"Without Medicare, I would have to decide do I eat or do I get my meds."

But Congressman Tom Price, Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, says he has no intention of leaving millions of Americans without health care coverage.

"One of the important things we need to convey to the American people is that nobody is interested with pulling the rug out from anybody.

"We believe it is imperative that individuals that have health coverage, be able to keep health coverage and move hopefully into greater choices and opportunities to gain the kind of coverage they want for them and their families."

Still, this metro Detroit native is driving her point home.

"If these programs are cut ," Serafin said. "People will face more catastrophes than ever before. People are panicking. If these services are cut it will have a huge impact on the lives of many people."

