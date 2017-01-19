Lovers' quarrel leads to shooting in St. Clair Shores Local News Lovers' quarrel leads to shooting in St. Clair Shores

- A lovers' quarrel in St. Clair Shores involves gunshots and two arrests.

It also included a brief manhunt. The female involved is very lucky - her boyfriend fired off 10 rounds at the car she was sitting in but somehow he missed at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

"I was up in my room and all I heard was a bunch of gunshots going off," said David Clinchoc.

The gunfire so close - David Clinchoc says it sounded like it was coming from inside his house on California and Greater Mack in St. Clair Shores.

But turns out the gun shots happen right next to his driveway.

"(We just saw) all the cops pull up and came outside," Clinchoc said.

Police say a 21-year-old man upset with his girlfriend followed her to this known flop house pulled out a gun and unloaded more than 10 rounds into her vehicle luckily he missed.

She tried to get away, but ended up calling the cops from inside her car.

Officers arrived minutes later.

FOX 2: "Do you know who lives there anything peculiar in the past?"

"Just been a problem house over there," Clinchoc said. "I don't the people."

FOX 2: "What do you mean problem house?

"I guess they have had a lot of cops there before," Clinchoc said.

Police took the 21-year-old shooter and another man into custody and are questioning the female teenager, who missed the bullets. The suspected shooter fled before being tracked down and arrested.



Police say it was a domestic dispute, it will be handed over to the prosecutor's office on Friday.



While police collect evidence and question witnesses at the scene - Clinchoc talks to his brother by phone, still in shock about what happened so close to home.

"It's pretty messed up," he said.