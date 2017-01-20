Detroit student travels to Washington DC to deliver anti-DeVos message Local News Detroit student travels to Washington DC to deliver anti-DeVos message A Detroit High School student puts her bravery passion and composure on display as she makes a trek to Washington to fight for better education.

Dannah Wilson, 17, believes Michigan billionaire Betsy DeVos is the wrong choice for secretary of education.

"Good afternoon everyone, my name is Dannah Wilson. I'm a student in the city of Detroit."

She's only 17 years old -- but Dannah Wilson took center stage in our nation’s capital to be at the confirmation hearing for Michigan billionaire Betsy DeVos.

"Mrs. DeVos, I waited to listen to you for seven hours," Wilson said. "Now it's time for you to listen to me."

The student from Cornerstone Leadership and Business High School drove overnight to listen to the hearings for DeVos -- nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to be secretary of education.

DeVos is an advocate for charter schools. Wilson tells us she's been trying to get the Michigan billionaire to listen to the needs of Detroit students -- but has yet to get a response. So she went to DC hoping to be heard.

"The schools in Detroit are poor and it's not because we are poor," Wilson said.

Wilson is now back in Detroit, but she'll continue to speak up and speak out.



"We are not where we used to be," Wilson said. "We now have a school board and some of the debt is alleviated, which is a great thing, and we are at a place of hope. But we are also at a place where we need to persist."

Wilson also believes DeVos does not have the experience to be in such a powerful position affecting the future of our children.

"She seems very unprepared, very unprepared," Wilson said, "I want to be a president or a senator, but I want to have to work for it. and I want you to work for it, just like me."

Wilson says it's not about school choice in Detroit it's about having options that include a quality education.

Right now her mother pays more than $5,000 a year so she can attend a private institution.

"A satisfaction that our hearts can only hope for," Wilson said in her address. "A satisfaction that has been stolen from me, for way too long because of the naive and narrow policies pushed by Betsy DeVos."

During the hearing, DeVos defended her support for charter schools and schools of choice in Detroit and refuted reports that charter schools have not delivered as big a change in education as promised.