Woman killed in I-75 crash after being ejected from car Local News Woman ejected from car, killed in I-75 crash Officials say one woman was killed in an early morning crash Friday on Detroit's east side.

The woman was ejected from the car on the ramp from northbound I-75 to eastbound I-94.

The victim's name has not been released.

Officials re-opened the ramp just before 5 a.m.