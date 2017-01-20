Panel expected to recommend next steps on Flint water Local News Panel expected to recommend next steps on Flint water Today we could learn what the state's next steps will be in dealing with the Flint water crisis.

A panel of experts with the state Department of Environmental Quality met early this week.

Today, a committee appointed by the governor will go over their recommendations.

Last month, the governor said that work needed to continue to remove the lead service lines in Flint.

But there's some concern about how to best do it.

A report from the EPA warns that lead has likely accumulated in even non-lead pipes in flint and that physical disturbances -- like digging -- could release large amounts of contamination that could pose an immediate and acute health hazard.