Pot activists to hand out 4,200 hand-rolled joints at inauguration

- The start of Donald Trump's time in office could begin under a thick cloud of smoke as pot activists plan to hand out 4,200 hand-rolled joints for free.

The marijuana giveaway is happening in very close proximity of where Trump's inauguration speech will be given today.



A law passed D.C. back 2015 allows residents to possess small amounts of pot.



But it's still illegal to purchase, sell it or consume it in public.



However, Washington's mayor says police won't be looking to arrest people for smoking marijuana in public on Inauguration Day.