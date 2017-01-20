Dearborn Heights 3-year-old killed by falling equipment at Head Start school

A Dearborn Heights 3-year-old girl is dead after a table-like structure fell on her while at a Head Start school in Dearborn Heights.

According to police, children in the class were at recess in the gymnasium at the school in the 4700 block of Parker, near Pardee Park. During the recess in the school, a table that was attached to the wall fell on top of her.

School officials tried to help her. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say they do not suspect any wrongdoing in the incident.