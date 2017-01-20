Ocean Prime prepares dish to celebrate National Cheese Lover's Day

(WJBK) - Happy National Cheese Lover's Day!
Ocean Prime Executive Chef Sean Force prepares black truffle mac n' cheese.
Ingredients:
6 oz. cooked macaroni noodles
½ cup heavy cream
1 oz. light beer
8 oz. grated American cheese
4 oz. grated cheddar cheese
4 oz. grated Swiss cheese
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1 pinch white pepper
1 teaspoon sliced truffle
1 teaspoon truffle oil
1 Tablespoon grated parmesan cheese
¼ teaspoon minced parsley
Instructions:
1.) Bring the cream and beer to a boil and add the cheese and macaroni.
2.) Simmer until hot throughout and season with salt and white pepper, to taste.
3.) Serve in a bowl and top with grated parmesan cheese, truffle oil and truffle slices.
4.) Garnish with parsley.