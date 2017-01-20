Ocean Prime prepares dish to celebrate National Cheese Lover's Day Local News Ocean Prime prepares dish to celebrate National Cheese Lover's Day Happy National Cheese Lover's Day!

Ocean Prime Executive Chef Sean Force prepares black truffle mac n' cheese.

Ingredients:

6 oz. cooked macaroni noodles

½ cup heavy cream

1 oz. light beer

8 oz. grated American cheese

4 oz. grated cheddar cheese

4 oz. grated Swiss cheese

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 pinch white pepper

1 teaspoon sliced truffle

1 teaspoon truffle oil

1 Tablespoon grated parmesan cheese

¼ teaspoon minced parsley

Instructions:

1.) Bring the cream and beer to a boil and add the cheese and macaroni.

2.) Simmer until hot throughout and season with salt and white pepper, to taste.

3.) Serve in a bowl and top with grated parmesan cheese, truffle oil and truffle slices.

4.) Garnish with parsley.