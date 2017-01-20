Reward offered for parole absconder Local News Reward offered for parole absconder

Crime stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 63-year-old Derick Felton, wanted for a felony probation violation. He was convicted of three counts of assault with a dangerous animal when his 13 dogs mauled the legs, arms, and an ear off a Detroit man who was trying to help take care of them. The attack happened in 2014 at a house on Pennsylvania.

“It's been very quiet since then. No one lives in that house anymore,” said Andrew Sims, a former neighbor.

Neighbors say they haven't seen Felton at his house since the mauling incident occurred, but others say they have seen him in the area as recently as a week ago.

Felton was sentenced to two years probation back in 2015, with the possibility of serving six months jail time if he didn't obey court orders.

“He was really quiet but he was a nice guy. He never really bothered anybody.”

Felton is 5'6" 170 pounds, and has been known to make threats to law enforcement in the past. To submit a tip call crime stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.