Metro Detroiters watch and wait for President Donald Trump Local News Metro Detroiters watch and wait for President Donald Trump As Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president Friday, Americans and metro Detroiters experienced a gamut of emotions.

It's not a typical day at executive cuts in downtown Detroit. The men inside tuned in for the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

"My thoughts were, I wasn't really happy about him mentioning us," said Terrence Hopson, who grew up in Detroit. "Because ... I don't feel comfortable. I'm not a happy citizen of the United States right now."

Hopson and FOX 2's Josh Landon had a candid conversation as he sat in the barber chair. He and his coworkers shared their thoughts on President Trump's comment about the city of Detroit during his speech.

"And whether a child in the urban sprawl of Detroit, or the windswept plains of Nebraska, they look up at the same night sky and fill their heart with the same dreams and they are infused with the breath of life by the same almighty creator."

FOX 2: "Do you believe people in Detroit and people who live in the state of Nebraska share the same dreams?"

"No, no we don't," Hopson said. "Because we're in different environments, different communities. What we need here and what people need in Nebraska are totally different."

DeAngelo Smith elaborated further.

"We're dealing with a lot of poverty and a lot of violence," Smith said. "Some people's dreams here are simply to just to see the age of 18."

Although there is a tight brotherhood here, there are still mixed feelings. Norris Moore believes President Trump will do well.

"He's a billionaire," Moore said. "Why would he want to be president if he didn't want to do something better for the country."

Smith does appreciate that President Trump is promising to come down on automakers who don't manufacture their vehicles in the U-S.

"You're not going to export the work and bring it back, and not pay any taxes," he said. "You're going to pay for it if you're going to export it."

Elsewhere at Oakland University, a small number of staff and students came together to watch President Trump's first speech as commander in chief.

"It's like I'm in the Twilight Zone," said William Cochran, Oakland University alum.

Staff at OU say it was a full contrast from when President Obama first took the oath of office. At that time they loaded up for buses full of students and sent them to Washington DC. This time around only 16 people signed up, and the trip had to be canceled.

Terry Downer, a political science professor at OU says she cannot recall a time an incoming President had a low approval rating, and the country divided.

"We would have to go way back," she said. "I can't remember the president off the top of my head, but more than 50 years."

But there is still optimism.

"I'm definitely optimistic with this new administration," said Amanda Stevens, an Oakland University alum.

Back at the barbershop, a candid conversation comes to this conclusion.

"I want him to be successful," Hopson said. "I want him to do well. I want him to be the best president in the United States that we ever had. He has to do well. We have to do well."

