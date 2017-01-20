Deputy treasurer of Wayne County arrested for drunk driving

The deputy treasurer of Wayne County has been arrested for drunk driving.

And FOX 2 has learned he has a prior conviction for DUI in another state.

Solon Phillips has been suspended from his position after a second run-in with the law.

Phillips left the city of Detroit law department last year to become deputy treasurer of Wayne County. His duties were overseeing forfeiture and foreclosures until Jan. 3, when county officials learned Bloomfield Hills police had stopped him for drunken driving on Christmas Eve.

Phillips lives in Farmington Hills. Court records show he was driving on 14 Mile Road when police stopped him. His blood alcohol content tested at or above .08.

Records show Phillips pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

The incident is the second time Phillips has been accused of drunken driving since 2012. Phillips was convicted of drunken driving in Indiana four years ago, after a test taken at 4:30 a.m. showed his blood alcohol content at .03.

Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree was out of the office Friday due to a family health matter, so he released a statement saying that Phillips has been suspended without pay from his job, which pays $152,000 a year.

Phillips is due in court; in the meantime the treasure is deciding what to do with his deputy.