Two men arrested for fatal Southfield shooting involving drug deal [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Tyler Maliek Allen, left, Jalen William Smith Local News Two men arrested for fatal Southfield shooting involving drug deal Two people are under arrest for a deadly shooting in Southfield after what police call a drug deal.

- Two people are under arrest for a deadly shooting in Southfield after what police call a drug deal.

Tyler Maliek Allen and Jalen William Smith both 18 are now in custody in connection to a fatal shooting of 21-year-old Joshua Harris Sunday at the Kingswood Place Condominiums near 12 Mile and Evergreen.

"The victim and passenger were intending to sell marijuana to the suspects in this case," said Southfield Police Chief Eric Hawkins. "Again it shows the inherent risk and danger associated with these seemingly low-level drug transactions."

Charles Taylor says he heard a loud noise as he was leaving his unit at the complex on Sunday. When he got outside Taylor says he saw a man running along a fence at the complex

"When I saw the urgency in the young man as he ran he looked and appeared as if he was running for his life," Taylor said.

When police arrived to the complex they found Harris shot inside a vehicle. Investigators say the person who was seen running was the passenger in the victim's car - a 19-year old man from Detroit

Smith and Allen were arraigned earlier this week on several charges including homicide - felony murder and armed robbery

Investigators say a combined effort involving agencies like the FBI led police to the suspects

"Through incredible partnerships with our friends and other law enforcement agencies at all levels we were able to solve this case within three days," Hawkins said.

As police were investigating they learned the participants involved in this incident had nothing to do with condominium complex.

"It's kind of dark and secluded in places in that complex," Hawkins said. "So it was just a random place to meet we think."

Although these two men are in custody, investigators say they are still working to learn the motive and who actually pulled the trigger.

"Our evidence leads us to believe only one actually fired the weapon," Hawkins said. "And we don't know which one yet."