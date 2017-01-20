Teen charged for shooting at pregnant girlfriend in St. Clair Shores Local News Teen charged for shooting at pregnant girlfriend in St. Clair Shores A teen who police say opened fire in St. Clair Shores was hauled into court to face charges Friday.

Seventeen-year old Lavan Johnson was charged for shooting at his pregnant girlfriend after an argument.

"A 911 call was made that a black male was firing shots into a vehicle and the car was still occupied," said Det. Gordon Carrier, of St. Clair Shores police.

Police say the woman was not injured. Johnson's girlfriend had arrived to the St Clair Shores neighborhood from Detroit. Johnson and another man who police say they are still looking for got into her vehicle. Johnson and his girlfriend began to argue.

"It was an argument over gas money," Carrier said.

Investigators say Johnson then got out, fired multiple shots at the vehicle with the woman inside and ran from the scene. Police say the woman was not injured.

One neighbor who spoke to FOX 2 Thursday said at least 10 shots were fired at the car.

"After he fled the scene we believe he returned to the house on California at some point," Carrier said. "We believe he hid the gun and then fled again and then was found a few houses later hiding under a car."

Back in court Johnson says his girlfriend hit him.

"I don't have a job I didn't mean for stuff to get like this, she busted my lip," Johnson said.

Judge: "You've been warned not to continue making statements."

Despite those warnings Johnson continued to speak.

"Can I just get a low bond because I really don't have that much money," he said.

But officials say a low bond was denied for several reasons including the fact that the weapon has not been recovered, setting it at $50,000 cash surety.

