Metro Detroit women gear up for march on Washington

- Another massive protest is set for Saturday as hundreds of thousands of women plan to march on Washington DC.

The SheHive organization in Ferndale is making a last minute preparations to get on a bus later tonight and drive to Washington DC to take part in the anti-Trump Women's March on Washington.

Signs with "Love, not hate, makes America Great" the ladies are drawing up their signs and hope to get their message across.

The 200 women with SheHive will join others who have hopping on buses all day long departing from Metro Detroit for a non-stop trip.

"We will get there at 10 o'clock in the morning, we will rally at 10, march at 12," said Ursula Adams of SheHive. "Have dinner at five and hop back on the bus at seven and come back home."

FOX 2: "Nonstop?"

"Nonstop," Adams said. "Actually these are the clothes I will be wearing for the next 48 hours."

"It is a huge moment in history and it's going to be powerful experience," said Aleah Adams.

As all women rightfully want, the SheHive is marching to fight for a 50/50 split at the table under the new Trump administration.

"I want my voice and other women's voices to be heard," Adams said. "I'm not saying we needed to take it all over. But what I'm saying is I want to be part of the conversation. I want to female voice in there. At least 50-50."

Also, the fight for Healthcare has a personal impact on this organization.

"One of our partners in this business, she's going through chemotherapy for about the sixth time now," Adams said. "She's on the Affordable Care Act, and if she loses that, she's dead. She's on an experimental treatment that's keeping her alive at this point and time."

