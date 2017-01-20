Tigers caravan makes special stop to show support for fallen WSU officer's family Local News Tigers caravan makes special stop to show support for fallen WSU officer's family

- The Detroit Tigers made a somber stop during their annual Winter Caravan to remember a Wayne State University police sergeant gunned down in the line of duty.

The men in blue claim together with the men who wear the navy blue old English "D" as the Tigers caravan made a very meaningful stop in midtown to honor the memory of fallen Wayne State Police Officer Collin Rose.

"We wanted to come here to support the police officers here," said Tigers General Manager Al Avila. "And we just think that as being part of the community this is a good, important stop for us."

"It was definitely the most emotional (stop) that's for sure," said second baseman Ian Kinsler. "I'll remember it forever.

"It was fun to talk about baseball but really we're here for the family of Collin Rose. It was nice to be part of it and let them know we care."

The team prepared the family with photos and for his law enforcement brethren, a jersey bearing his name and badge number.

FOX 2: "What do you think Collin Rose would think of this?"

"He was an athlete himself," said Chief Anthony Holt, Wayne State police. "This is a guy who comes an hour before the shift, works out at the gym. He goes to schools in his patrol, takes off his gun belt and challenges kids to a foot race."

The family declined a request for interview but they echoed the comments of the chief who is committed to the ongoing investigation find their son's killer.

"This is day 56," Holt said. "I have an officer that is buried. I have the family here and we don't have the person responsible. So, we're keeping it in the public's eye that we're looking for someone, that the family needs closure. That's really big for us.

"The second part is that we show the family the appreciation that the community has, for the life that their son gave up."

"It's a tough emotion to describe, I think everyone handles it differently," Kinsler said. "I really had nothing to say. There are no words that you can say. Just let them know you're here to support them and understand what they're trying to go through."

One of Rose's last acts of service was being an organ donor. Here on the campus of Wayne State University they are trying to get as many people registered for organ donation between now and Feb. 22 in his memory.

For a link, CLICK HERE.

