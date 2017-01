Downtown Meridian Winter Blast kicks off this weekend Local News Downtown Meridian Winter Blast kicks off this weekend It may not feel like it but downtown Detroit is decked out for the Winter Blast.

There's no snow in the forecast but you will still find lots to do at Campus Martius downtown this weekend.

The big attraction this year is the Winter Slide which starts 30 feet in the air, two different options to choose from, a 40-degree drop.

The Winter Blast is 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information CLICK HERE.

FOX 2's Ryan Ermanni checks it out.