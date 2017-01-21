Lake Orion officer falls asleep at wheel, crashes into home

Lake Orion police say that no one was injured after one of their own officers crashed into a home Saturday morning.



Police say that a 12 year veteran officer with the department was on duty in a marked patrol car when he lost control striking a home at the northeast corner of E. Flint St and Washington.

The officer immediately exited his vehicle and spoke with the homeowners who were inside the home sleeping and awakened by the crash.

The officer determined that no one was injured inside the home. The damage to the home was to the front porch and foundation.

The officer received minor injuries and was medically cleared and released.

Preliminary investigation at the scene indicates that the officer momentarily fell asleep behind the wheel as the cause of the crash.

The incident is under investigation by the Lake Orion Police Department pending the completion of the crash report.