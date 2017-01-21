Kids found wandering on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are asking for assistance in trying to locate the parents of a pair of children found wandering on Detroit's west side.

A passerby saw them at the intersection of Chalfonte and Tracey around 10:30 a.m. and called police.

According to police, the two children were found and taken to the department's 2nd precinct on at 13530 Lesure, which is on Grand River near Schaefer and I-96.

According to police, the boy is 6 years old and named Zachariah. The girl is 3 years old and named Fiona.

If you know anything regarding their parents whereabouts, please contact police immediately.