AAA Michigan: Michigan's average gas prices fall 11 cents

- AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 11 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.29 per gallon. That's about 66 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

The lowest average price was about $2.16 per gallon in the Flint area, while the highest average was about $2.48 in the Marquette area. It was the third week in a row Flint had the lowest average and the second consecutive week that Marquette had the highest.

The Detroit area's average daily gas price decreased about 11 cents to about $2.29 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.