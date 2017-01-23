Watch: Detroit schools, EAA to respond to state's at-risk schools list Local News Detroit schools, EAA to respond to state's at-risk schools list For the first time, the state of Michigan is considering closing public schools for academic reasons.

- For the first time, the state of Michigan is considering closing public schools for academic reasons.

The Michigan School Reform Office said Friday that 38 schools are failing and subject to closure. Some of those schools could stay open if state officials decide closure would pose an unreasonable hardship for students with no better available options.

Twenty six of the schools schools are in Detroit. The others are in Benton Harbor, Bridgeport, East Detroit, Kalamazoo, Pontiac, River Rouge and Saginaw. All schools were in the bottom 5 percent for academic performance for the past three years in a row.

The Detroit Public School Community District and the Education Achievement Authority has planned a news conference for 10 a.m. Monday to respond to the state's report of the possible school closings. You can watch their press conference live here on our YouTube page.

We're told a rally will also take place later this afternoon at Osborn High School for students, teachers and concerned parents.

The law allows for state-ordered closures if chronically underperforming schools have not improved despite receiving other forms of intervention.

The closure option has not been used before.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.