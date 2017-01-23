1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at DDOT bus stop Local News 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at DDOT bus stop Police are investigating after a deadly shooting at a DDOT bus stop on the city's west side Sunday night.

One person was killed and another is hospitalized after the shooting, which happened on Livernois Avenue just south of Warren Avenue.

Police say two men were standing at the bus stop when a man approached and fired at least 7 shots, killing one of them.

The other victim was able to run to another DDOT bus before being taken to the hospital. He told the other bus driver he had been shot, and EMS arrived and helped him on the bus before taking him to the hospital.

We're told both victims worked at a car wash and had just spoked to someone at home.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect, nor have they released the victims names.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.