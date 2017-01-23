Patient being transported to dialysis dies in medical van crash

- Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Detroit's west side.

We're told a medical transport van was taking a patient to dialysis when it was involved in an accident on McNichols Road at Gilchrist Street, which is near the Southfield Freeway. We're told the other driver involved in the crash was going to meet police regarding a break-in at his liquor store, which is nearby.

The female inside the medical transport van has died. We're told she was 61 years old but her name has not been given.

FOX 2's Charlie Langton is at the scene, where it appears the medic transport van caught on fire after the crash. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

McNichols was closed in both directions Monday morning after the accident while authorities investigated and cleared the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.