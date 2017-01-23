19-year-old killed by hit and run driver in Detroit

- A young woman with her entire life ahead of her was killed over the weekend when a hit and run driver ran a stop a sign and killed her.

The family of Tyesha Smith said the 19-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by a car at the intersection of Tireman and Faust Saturday.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday when a gold 2005 Mercury Milan going north on Faust ran a stop sign. Smith was hit by car and was taken to a nearby hospital. On Sunday, she died from her injuries.

The driver left the scene headed west on Tireman. The Milan had heavy front end damage but little else is known about the car.

The family of Smith said they're gathering at the intersection to remember the 19-year-old whose life was taken too soon.

Detroit Police are asking anyone who may have seen the car to contact them with information.