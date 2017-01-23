Michigan middle schoolers gather at Future City Competition Local News Michigan middle schoolers gather at Future City Competition Hundreds of Michigan middle schoolers are gathering in Novi Monday to take part in the 22nd Annual Future City Competition.

The student teams each built a model representing their idea of a city at least 100 years in the future. They're competiting for a chance to win the title of "Best City of the Future."

You can see some of the city designs by watching FOX 2's Roop Raj's report in the video player above.

The Michigan students will join more than 40,000 middle school students from 1,350 schools in 37 regions across the country, all of whom are engaged in similar competitions. First-place winners from each regional competition receive a trip to the Future City Competition in Washington, D.C., February 18-21, 2017, during Engineers Week.

For more information on the contest, visit www.esd.org.