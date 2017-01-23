Reward to help maimed rottweiler with nose, ears cut off now over $35,000

- The reward for the Rottweiler who was found maimed in Detroit last week has jumped from the original $5,000 to more than $35,000 thanks to donations.

The Rottweiler, named Baron, was discovered on Detroit's southwest side on January 17 after a concerned citizen called the Michigan Humane Society.

GRAPHIC: Rescued Rottweiler found mutilated with nose, ears cut off

When the MHS rescue team arrived, they found the dog with its ears and nose cut off. It also had severe and deep cuts its tail and back legs.

Last week, MHS said that the reward was set at $2,500. Later in the week, the reward increased to $32,000 through donations and support from the community. By Monday, it increased again, this time to more than $35,000.

As a side note, MHS said it is aware there are several GoFundMe accounts to raise money for Baron. MHS said it cannot endorse any page or guarantee that it is valid. Anyone who wants to help donate should go to michiganhumane.org/baron.

Donating through the Michigan Humane Society's website guarantees that your donation goes to MHS and is tax deductible.