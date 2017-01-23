3-year-old girl killed by falling table at Dearborn Heights head start identified [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Photo via GoFundMe Local News 3-year-old girl killed by falling table at Dearborn Heights head start identified Family members and attorneys have identified the 3-year-old girl who died last week when a table fell from the wall at a Dearborn Heights head start.

The girl was identified on Monday as Lilliana Jade Kerr by her family.

Lilliana was in the gymnasium at the head start school on Parker for recess Friday morning. That's when police said a cafeteria table that was attached to the wall somehow came unattached and landed on the girl.

She was rushed to a local hospital where she later died.



"Lillie was a such a great little girl," said a friend of the family. "So full of life. Her smile, it's been hard for her. (Her mother Tabitha Kerr is) my best friend."

The gymnasium was full of small children and teachers when the table collapsed on the young girl.



Attorney Greg Rohl, the family's attorney, says he heard "numerous" phone calls that it is not the first time it has happened.

"The investigation is ongoing," Rohl said. "And these conclusions may be somewhat premature, it's obviously a situation where there was a damgerous condition that perhaps was not realized until too late."

The family started a GoFundMe page to help pay for Lilliana's funeral expenses. My Monday afternoon, the goal of $15,000 had been surpassed with more than $18,000 raised for the family.

Lilliana leaves behind a single mother, Tabatha, a twin sister, and a 9-year-old brother.

Walker's Speak Easy in Dearborn Heights is planning to hold an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner to raise money for the family. That's set for this Friday from 11 a.m. to closing. The dinner will include a raffle, life music, and DJs.



Walker's is located at 8701 N. Beech Daly Road.



"This will help Tabby tremendously," their family friend said. "She is a single mom and busts her butt to take care of her kids."