Patient dies after medical van transporting her is hit in accident

- A tragic crash killed a woman on her way to dialysis in a medical transport van when an SUV hit it.

"I'm heart-broken," said Artelia Jackson, Nellie's sister. "That was my baby sister."

A break-in at a Detroit liquor store leads to a tragic chain of events at 5 a.m. Monday morning the owner of the Mega Liquor store was heading to meet police because his store had been broken into.

That's when police say the 37-year-old business man made an illegal U-turn at McNichols near Gilchrist in front of a Ford medical van that was transporting a 61-year-old patient, Nellie Jackson and her nephew to her dialysis appointment.

"For the last two years they've been taking her," Artelia Jackson said. "I've had no complainants."

But Monday morning the collision activated the airbags and sent the medical van up on the sidewalk barely missing a car wash.

"I couldn't see very well I was trying to maneuver," said Will Redd of Medic Transportation. "The vehicle and the steering wheel were like on lock."

Officers who were at the scene of the break-in responding to the crash site. Redd and Jackson's nephew get out and the patient, Nellie Jackson, was wheeled out of the van.

But a few moments later the van goes up in flames. Redd says the only thing on his mind was Nellie.

"I didn't have time to be scared," he said.

Nellie was taken to the hospital where police say she passed away a short time later.

"That (crushed) me," he said. "That was the farthest thing from my mind.

"She was well-secured in the vehicle. Maybe it was the impact or fear."

Nellie's nephew received injuries to his arm and shoulder. Redd says he also went to the hospital.

"They say I got some damage with my heart or something," Redd said. "But I don't feel anything right now."

Police continue to investigate the incident and at this time say no citations have been issued and no one is in custody.

The family says it's hard to believe that this all took place because of criminal activity.

"My heart goes out to the man," Jackson said. "But then again, you took my sister."

