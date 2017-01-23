Police search for hit and run driver that killed 19-year-old Local News Police search for hit and run driver that killed 19-year-old

For the mother of 19-year-old Tyesha Smith, the pain is unbearable, as she tries to cope with the reality that she will never see her daughter alive again.

“She was determined. She was going to be somebody,” said Christina Bey

The family says a hit and run driver crashed into Tyesha as she was driving near Faust and Tireman on Saturday night.

Her mother says if she could see Tyesha alive one last time she would tell her, “I love you.”

Her family describes Tyesha - a student at Ferris State – as a fighter and a survivor. In fact she was at home for a doctor's appointment to deal with an illness she had been fighting.

“Tyesha had sickle cell. She had been dealing with it all her life she never quit. She has 4.0s all through school. She didn't let her being sick stop her. It motivated her actually.”

“She wanted to be a doctor. She wanted to help people, and you came and snuck and you took her life,” said Sutton Bey, Tyesha’s uncle.

The family held a prayer gathering Monday afternoon in hopes that someone, anyone who knows anything about the crash will speak up and the person responsible will do the right thing.

“Help bring some closure to this family. They don't deserve this. If it was your family, you would want the same thing,” said Sutton Bey.

As the investigation continues, those who are familiar with the area say there are too many accidents.

“This is a crazy corner,” said a neighbor.

As the family waits for answers they have set up a GoFundMe account to help them pay for funeral expenses.

To donate Click Here.

“If it was your daughter, niece, cousin, mother what would you want?” said Sutton Bey. “Go within yourself. We're just asking for help. We want to bury her and we want closure for this family.”