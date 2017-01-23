Man accused of carjacking, leading police on chase appears in court Local News Man accused of carjacking, leading police on chase appears in court The man who allegedly opened fire on several Detroit police officers appeared before a judge.

Javontae Walker is facing multiple charges -- including assault with intent to murder. On Monday Walker was bound over for trial.

Detroit police officers were under fire - chasing a suspected carjacker.

Dramatic testimony was heard in court as the tape is played of the terrifying ordeal: "He's (expletive) shooting, (expletive) shots fired, shots fired."

Police fired back.

"We had just been shot at, following a car that I knew was carjacked the previous day," said Officer Chris Rabior. "It was a great concern that whoever we were chasing had no regard for me or my partner's life."

The officers involved testified Monday that they feared for their lives. It all happened Dec. 29 in a neighborhood near Gratiot Avenue with speeds reaching near 90 miles an hour - through a neighborhood.

Before the suspect jumped out of the stolen Chevrolet Blazer and took off. Detroit police were now on foot - chasing him through the neighborhood.

"He raised the gun up and had it directly pointed toward where my partner was running," said Rabior. "I fired several shots fearing for my partner's safety and I believe my partner also fired several shots."

The suspect, 20-year-old Javontae Walker was hit, but again he took off. This time he hid in an occupied home where children were home alone and scared said the 12-year-old boy who testified.

Prosecutor: "What happens after that when you saw when you saw him laying on the floor?"

"He said 'Can you please just help me, I won't hurt you.'" the boy testified.

Prosecutor: "Could you see if he was hurt at all?"

"He took off his hoodie ... I saw a hole at his side," the boy said.

Walker had the little boy call Walker's mom.

Prosecutor: "What do you hear him say?"

"Mama can you please come get me - I got shot," the boy said.

But his mother never got the chance. Police arrived - the gunman told the children to go down to the basement- and Michigan State Police came in.

"I remember the subject said 'Please don't shoot me' and there was an exchange," said Michigan State Police Trooper Roger Craig. "He was saying 'Please don't shoot me' and I said 'If you come out with your hands up, I'm not going to shoot you.'"

Police say Walker eventually kicked his gun downstairs; police placed him under arrest and say he later confessed.

In the police recording an officer can be heard speaking with Walker.

Officer: "Why did you shoot at them?"

Walker: "I didn't mean to shoot."

Officer: "I was trying to throw the gun out the window."