Police: Suspects in carjacking connected to 5 other incidents

A young woman was carjacked on Detroit's east side, with the suspects leading police on a chase Sunday night before being arrested.

"I looked at him and I looked down and he had a gun in his hand," said Azarria Davison.

Nearly frozen with fear Monday, 21-year-old Azarria Davison of Detroit can't stop picturing the man who, police say later led them on a chase into Roseville with his two brothers in her car.

"I'm still terrified. I am. I really am," she said.

The mother of three says that on Sunday night she stepped out of her apartment on Holcomb to grab a pair of shoes out of the trunk of her 2006 Ford Fusion. That was when she noticed a man walking up behind her.

"He came up to me, to my trunk," she said. "He said 'I'm going to ask you one thing - I need you to give me the keys and the phone.'"

Thinking of her children and seeing the man's gun Davison instantly complied.

FOX 2: "You don't know what he would've done."

"He would've shot me," Davison said.

Davison says two other men jumped into her car and sped away. Davison called police who later found the three men ages 15, 16 and 19 -- at Seven Mile and Hoover but refusing to pull over.

The teens leading police on a chase into Roseville crashing Davison's car into a pole at Gratiot and 11 Mile.

"It was a small struggle," said Lt. Tyrone Kemp of the Detroit Police Tactical Response Unit. "They didn't want to go to jail in custody without incident."

Detroit police believe this trio unfortunately has some experience and could be responsible for at least five other carjackings and robberies in the city.

"I know they robbed a lady walking down the street," Kemp said. "They robbed a lady at gas station and snatched her purse."

While police continue to piece together how many robberies and carjackings the teens are responsible for, Davison says she's glad they are caught.

"But I still feel terrified and actually I'm moving," she said. "I'm not staying here."