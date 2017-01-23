Cashier shot in the neck during east side Family Dollar robbery

- Detroit police are at the scene of a shooting at an east side Family Dollar.

A female cashier was shot in the neck during an armed robbery at the store, located on 15200 E. Warren, east of Alter Road, according to Detroit police officer Jennifer Moreno.

Police are looking for two suspects wearing masks, who fled. One of the suspects used a revolver in the attempted robbery, before shooting the cashier.



FOX 2's Dave Spencer reports that two suspects in hoodies wearing masks entered the store and stole the cell phone from the greeter. They then proceeded to rob the cashier wounding her in the neck.



After she was shot, the men fled without stealing any money. Her condition has not been released.



DPD, Michigan State Police and Border Patrol officers are all at the scene.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

