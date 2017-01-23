Detroit police look for gunmen who shot Dollar Store cashier in neck Local News Detroit police look for gunmen who shot Dollar Store cashier in neck A family dollar employee is fighting for her life; she was shot tonight during a robbery.

- A family dollar employee is fighting for her life; she was shot tonight during a robbery.

These criminals didn't care that people were inside the Family Dollar on East Warren.



They walked right in pulled out there guns and when the clerk didn't open the cash drawer fast enough for them, they shot her in the neck.

"If they are that brazen to do that to a clerk who is just trying to make a living," said Capt. Mark Thornton. "What else can they do."

The crime was caught on camera at 6:45 p.m. Monday. Two men were wearing masks, one in a grey hoodie the other in black stroll into the store and immediately pull out guns.

"One seemed to secure what we now know is a greeter at the front door," said Thornton. "And the other approached the register."

Meanwhile shoppers inside seem oblivious or undeterred by the crime in the progress.

"They don't care about life or anything they need to be taken off the street asking for your help," Thornton said.

Until the sound of two gunshots sent everyone running for the door.

"We did have a dog track that we initiated to try and find the people but it ended," Thornton said. "That's why we think they were parked somewhere else."

Two shots were fired in total.

"The attendant was struck in the side of the neck that we know of," Thornton said. "She is at St John in temporary serious condition at this time."



Shortly after the crime police arrive in force, while a dozen or so shoppers who were inside the store are interviewed by detectives.



FOX 2 watched as they filtered out to their cars while police continued the search for the shooters. Detectives are asking for help in this one, saying all tips can remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.



The incident lasted roughly one minute. Police say for all the efforts all the criminals got were a couple cell phones. They never even got the cash they came in for.