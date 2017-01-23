Family mourning 3-year-old who died in Dearborn Heights receives unexpected gift Local News Family mourning 3-year-old who died in Dearborn Heights receives unexpected gift The family of a little girl speaks out after the 3-year-old Lilliana Kerr tragically lost her life during an accident last week at her head start program in Dearborn Heights.

It's a pain another local family knows all too well. They lost their 4-year-old girl last month and now the family is stepping up to help the Kerr family which they've never even met.

"It's just been hard for her, that's my best friend," said Sandy Jacokes.

As a single mom comes to grips with her 3-year-old daughter's untimely death, another grieving family is helping ease her pain.

"She gave us the best four years," said Steven Durant.

FOX 2 introduced you to Steve and Moriah Durant just after Christmas. They are recovering from a devastating car accident that claimed the life of their 4-year-old daughter Rosaria.

"I saw my little girl's eyes fixed and her head down," said Durant.

And as you could imagine news of Lilliana Kerr's death hit close to home.

"It was during recess, she has a twin sister," said attorney Greg Rohl. "They were playing and unfortunately something happened on the premises, there was a collapse and the table came down on her."

The Durants, knowing full well what Lilliana's mom is enduring, donated a casket for the little girl's burial.

"We'd also like to thank the Durant family who lost their own child, and they donated a casket and that was very touching and moving," Rohl said.



A moving gesture to try to help mend broken hearts.

The Durants hoped to keep the donation private, they just wanted to help a family cope with the loss of a child.

You can do the same later this week there will be a fundraiser at Walker's Speak Easy in Dearborn Heights holding an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner to raise money for the family. That is set for this Friday from 11 a.m. to closing. The dinner will include a raffle, life music, and DJs.

Walker's is located at 8701 N. Beech Daly Road. You can also donate online HERE.

Funeral arrangements have been set at the Howe Peterson Funeral Home at 9800 S. Telegraph, Taylor. Visitation is Wednesday 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. The service is Thursday at 12 p.m.