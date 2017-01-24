Woman's death investigated at Commerce Township home

- Police are questioning a man after a woman was found dead at a home in Commerce Township.

Police were called to the home for a domestic situation around 9:40 p.m. Monday near Applebrook Drive, which is near Sleeth and Benstein roads. The Oakland County Sheriff's Department tells us the woman was killed inside the home.

Police have a man in custody for questioning.

It's not known at this time who lived at the home, or if the couple was dating or married. Police have not yet given their names.

Police say there's no threat to the public.

