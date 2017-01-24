Former Inkster officer convicted in police brutality case released from prison

- A former Inkster police officer who was convicted in a police brutality case has been released from jail in Ionia.

In February of 2016, Wililam Melendez was sentenced to at least 13 months in prison. He was convicted of assaulting Floyd Dent during a traffic stop in 2015.

Melendez was found guilty of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and guilty of misconduct in office. Dent was pulled out of his car by Melendez and punched repeatedly during the traffic stop, as shown on dashcam video. Dent maintains he was not intoxicated and that he never tried to resist or get away.

He also contends the cocaine found in his car was planted. Dent's urine tested positive for cocaine, but a blood test taken hours later was negative.

Melendez was fired and the city of Inkster agreed to pay $1.4 million to Dent.

Melendez was being held at Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia. His earliest release date would have been in December of 2016.