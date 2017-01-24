WALKING ON WATER: Remarkably clear ice Up North makes man look like he's floating on Lake Charlevoix

Andre Poineau has seen this before - but for many people across the globe, this is their first taste of a clear Michigan lake frozen over.

On January 15th, it was right at zero outside in Boyne City with new wind speak of - that was the perfect conditions for the photos Andre took that have been spread the world over.

Poineau put a coat on, grabbed a shovel (so he could test the strength of the ice), and headed out to the lake to see what he's seen a few times in his life: the perfect clear lake that's still frozen enough to stand on.

Poineau said the ice was about 2 1/2 inches thick as he's standing over five feet of water. He said he wasn't worried about the ice giving way, but that doesn't mean he wasn't concerned.

"Plenty of ice but still scary because it was so clear," he said.

He told FOX 2 that this 'magic window in time' has closed even as the ice has increased, despite the warmer than usual temperatures. He said he went back out to the ice a couple days later but tiny bubbles had started to form inside it, causing it be less clear.

Poineau said he's seen it a few times over the past half of a century.

I have seen this many times over the last 50 years ,maybe 5 or 6," he said. "I'm sure there has been many more but not many are crazy enough to get out and check it out."

For now, his story will live on forever on the internet. His photos have been seen across with the globe with more than 68,000 shares on the Facebook page Physics-Astronomy.com.

See Poineau's original Facebook post below: