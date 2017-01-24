Saginaw man commuted by Obama, executed in halfway house by masked men

A Michigan man who was pardoned by President Barack Obama in November was shot and killed by two men armed with assault rifles in Saginaw Monday night.

Damarlon Thomas was sentenced in 2008 to 19 years in prison and 8 years probation after being convicted of distributing cocaine. On November 22, 2016, President Obama commuted his sentence to expire in March.

The 31-year-old was living in a halfway house on Norman Street in Saginaw. Monday night, police told WNEM-TV that two masked men armed with assault-style rifles took over the building.

According to police, one gunman confronted and then shot Thomas multiple times while the other gunman gathered and then held more than 20 others at the home at gunpoint.

Thomas died at the scene.

Nobody else was shot and the suspects left the scene before police arrived.

Police told WNEM that Thomas was a former member of the Sunny Side Gang in Saginaw.

It's not known how long Thomas had been living at the halfway house.