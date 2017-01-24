Driver of suspicious van wanted for questioning in New Baltimore

- Police are looking for the driver of a van after they say he was involved in two suspicious incidents involving young children in New Baltimore. Police say the driver of the large maroon Ford E-Series van approached kids on two separate occassions.

The first ocassion happened January 21 at Hathaway and Washington streets. Police say the man talked to the kids, but they ran away and called police. Their ages weren't given.

The second occassion happened January 23 at Pine Street and Orchard Lake Drive. The van was seen driving in the neighborhood for an extended period of time. Then, police say, a witness saw the driver follow a female middle school student after she was dropped off at her bus stop. When she got to her house, the driver reversed the van and left the area.

Police say the driver is a white man in his mid-20s with dark hair and a "5 o'clock shadow."

If you see the van or the driver, you're asked to call the police department at (586) 725-2181.