FBI looking for man who posed as Google employee in Auburn Hills

- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help identifying a man who posed as a Google employee and entered a school in Oakland County.

The FBI says the man entered Oakland Christian School on Shimmons Road in Auburn Hills on Thursday, January 19 after school hours around 3 p.m. The man said he was a Google employee, and was wearing a Google jacket. A white ID card was also hanging from a royal blue lanyard.

He asked to speak with the principal several times, but he was told the principal was not available.

The FBI says this person is not an employee of Google.

The man is a in his late 40s and is of average height and weight. He has salt and pepper-colored hair and is clean shaven. He had sunglasses with light-colored side arms, and was driving a dark-colored late model sedan.

If you recognize this man or have any information about him, you're asked to contact the FBI at (313) 965-2323.