Michigan's Sleeping Bear Dunes named top 21 beach in the world by National Geographic

When you think of northern Michigan - you think of lakes, wilderness, and Sleeping Bear Dunes, just waiting for you to throw down a towel on a warm summer day. You may soon be joined by a few thousand non Michiganders, after National Geographic named the beach one of its top 21 in the entire world.

Nat Geo ranked the 21 best beaches in the world where you can "Find perfection in these places where land meets water."

21 BEST BEACHES IN THE WORLD

Nestled alongside Cathedrals Beach in Spain, Shell Beach in Western Australia, and Anse Source d'Argent, La Digue, Seychelles, is Sleeping Bear Point.

National Geographic cites the freshwater, 450 foot bluffs to provide views of Lake Michigan, and the Sleeping Bear Point Trail as the reason for it being among the best in the world. Here's what they wrote:

Sleeping Bear Point, Sleeping Bear Dunes, Michigan: Pure freshwater and 450-foot bluffs mean eyes-open swimming and vast views over Lake Michigan. Walk from the former Sleeping Bear Point Coast Guard Station, now a maritime museum, or along the Sleeping Bear Point Trail over low-lying dunes to the beach. In the distance look for North and South Manitou Islands, prime spots for hiking and camping.

Sleeping Bear Dunes have been Michigan's worst-kept secret for years - especially after being featured on Good Morning America a few years ago and named it the "Most beautiful place in America" after fans voted.

It gives stunning views of the lake, even on cloudy days. On clear ones, though, you can see all around you for miles. You don't even have to wait for the summer - the area still has beautiful views, even in January. Don't believe us? Okay - click here, you'll see.