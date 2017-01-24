Rescued sea turtle finds new home at SEA LIFE Michigan Local News Rescued sea turtle finds new home at SEA LIFE Michigan SEA LIFE Michigan has welcomed a new animal to its tanks. His name is Carr, and he's an 85-pound rescued sea turtle that has a new home here in Michigan after being hit by a boat in 2013 in Florida.

- SEA LIFE Michigan has welcomed a new animal to its tanks. His name is Carr, and he's an 85-pound rescued sea turtle that has a new home here in Michigan after being hit by a boat in 2013 in Florida.

The back of his shell cracked in the accident, and he's been in rehabilitation ever since. He was released in with other sea animals in an Ocean Tank at SEA LIFE Michigan Tuesday morning. When you see him swimming around, you'll notice he has two weights on the back of his shell to keep him balanced.

Carr will be at SEA LIFE Michigan for the rest of his life, and employees here hope he will educate people about sea turtle and boating accidents. Carr comes from the Gumbo Limbo rehab center in Boca Raton, Fla.

If you'd like to see Carr, you can learn more about SEA LIFE Michigan at www.visitsealife.com. SEA LIFE Michigan is located at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills.