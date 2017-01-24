Flint mayor- resources still available for residents after MDEQ's new test results

- Mayor Karen Weaver weighed in after receiving information from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.



The most recent test results state that the latest test from the Flint water system taken July 1, 2016, to December 31, 2016, are below action levels for lead and copper.

Weaver said residents will still have resources available with bottled water, free filters and replacement filter cartridges as a precaution.

“It is encouraging that test results from the water samples show great improvement and meet the federal Lead and Copper Rule," she said. "However, I want to assure the citizens of Flint that despite this development our efforts to put safeguards in place will continue.

"The water resource sites located around the city will remain in operation and continue to provide residents with free water filters, replacement cartridges as well as bottled water. We have been assured by MDEQ officials that free water testing will continue and I want parents to know that efforts to monitor the water quality in schools will be ongoing as well.

"We are not out of the woods yet. My goal has not changed. All of the lead-tainted pipes in Flint still need to be replaced. We are making progress toward that goal and through my FAST Start program hope to have another 6,000 pipes replaced this year.

"But we still need help and support from the state and federal government so that all of the estimated 20,000 lead-tainted pipes remaining in the city will be replaced.”