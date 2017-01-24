10-year-old called 911 in Commerce Twp murder; fmr Senior Quicken Loans VP suspected Local News 10-year-old called 911 in Commerce Twp murder, fmr Senior Quicken Loans VP suspected The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is providing more information surrounding the murder of a woman in a Commerce Township home and say that a 10-year-old child made the 911 call to alert authorities.

According to the sheriff's office, Noah Ravenscroft stabbed his wife mulitple times inside the family home on Applebrook Monday night.

Investigators say they were called to the house on a report of a domestic assault by the couple's 10-year-old son when he told the dispatcher that his father was getting a knife. The child wasn't alone - his two siblings were also in the house at the time of the incident.

When deputies arrived, officials say they were met by the husband covered in blood who let them inside and said his wife was dead.

As deputies searched the home, they found Kristy's body in the living room - she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

All three children were found upstairs and were not hurt. The weapon, which is believed to be a kitchen knife, was also recovered at the scene.

Noah is the only suspect in the murder and police say he has self-inflicted wounds and is being interviewed by deputies at the hospital.

"She was so genuine, so sweet, easily the nicest person I ever met in my life so this is making me sick," Noah's cousin Michelle said.

Neighbors say they had seen police activity at the house before.

"A month ago we saw a few cop cars but weren't sure what had happened," neighbor Nina Cadili said.

Noah had been a Senior Vice President at Quicken Loans but the company tells Fox 2 he has not worked for the company since mid-December when he resigned from his position

As the investigation continues family members say they are still searching for answers themselves but right now their concern are the couple's children

A gofundme account has been set up for the three children. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.